Omaha woman facing homicide charges in Bellevue crash that left 2 dead, 4 injured

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman has been arrested in the investigation of a three-vehicle crash last month in Bellevue that left two people dead and four others hurt.

Maria Diaz Castelan, 33, was arrested Wednesday to face felony charges of motor-vehicle homicide, according to a Wednesday evening news release from the Sarpy County Attorney’s office.

Crash investigators said Castelan ran a red light at Cornhusker Road while traveling southbound on Fort Crook Road on the night of Sept. 23, the release states.

“Alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the crash,” according to the release.

The crash left 30-year-old Victor Munoz Garcia and 23-year-old Kirsten Fritz dead and four other people injured.

“This was a horrific motor vehicle crash that killed two people and injured three others,” Chief Deputy Sarpy County Attorney Bonnie Moore said in the release. “These types of crashes are preventable with safe driving. No measure of justice will bring the victims back. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims.”

