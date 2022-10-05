NSP investigates body found near Harvard, foul play suspected

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - An investigation with the Nebraska State Patrol is ongoing after a body was found dead Tuesday morning.

A person reported the body to Clay County Sheriff’s Office when they found the body working in the area near Harvard according to the release.

Officials say foul play is suspected and they haven’t been able to identify the body at this moment.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.