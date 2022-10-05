Motorcycle driver in critical condition, passenger injured in crash near Cotner and O Street

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said shortly before 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, a black SUV and a motorcycle were both traveling westbound on O Street when one or both of the vehicles tried to merge and crashed near Cotner Boulevard.

LPD said both the driver and passenger of that motorcycle were taken to a local hospital. The driver, a male, is listed in critical condition and a female passenger is listed as stable.

The driver of that SUV was uninjured and so far no citations have been issued.

O Street westbound from Lyncrest Drive to Cotner Blvd remains closed at this time.

