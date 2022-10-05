Mark Whipple on his frustration Saturday and Huskers belief to run the table

Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple instructs players from the sidelines as they play...
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple instructs players from the sidelines as they play against Indiana during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - No coach on the Huskers staff has the perspective of Mark Whipple, a man who is in his fifth decade leading football teams. Saturday against Indiana Whipple was clearly frustrated by missed opportunities and penalties, he did not hold back on the sideline or at halftime.

“It’s frustrating me because I think there’s four games we’ve taken the ball and scored the first drive and then they just act like yeah OK, nothing against our defense we don’t have the ‘86 Bears defense. Your job is to score touchdowns, you go three plays 70 yards and then you start making mistakes. My frustration a little bit was taken out on Casey but he knows I love him.”

There was a lull against Indiana by the offense and yes the defense is not anything like the ‘86 Bears. In fact it ranks 124th nationally. Ideally that number will continue to drop coming off a great second half against the Hoosiers and ideally more of those performances are on the way.

Penalties also a massive point for Whipple, Indiana accepted nine Saturday committed by the Nebraska offense.

“I don’t understand how the first game where we did not have that many practices, we don’t have a penalty and then we have probably six in the second quarter it just doesn’t make any sense to me,” said Whipple.

Quick turnaround for the Huskers playing Friday at Rutgers, it will be a 6 p.m. kick with a chance to move into sole possession of first place in the Big Ten West Division. At least for the day until everyone else plays Saturday.

