Man injured in Wapello County house explosion

CHILLICOTHE, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was injured in a house explosion in Wapello County on Tuesday.

The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about noon in the 300 block of High Street in Chillicothe.

An image released by the sheriff’s office shows the house having partially collapsed due to the explosion.

The injured man was airlifted to the hospital. Officials have not released the man’s name or condition.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

