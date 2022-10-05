Lincoln Police arrest 18-year-old driver in August crash that killed motorcyclist

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested an 18-year-old woman who was involved in a crash that killed a 28-year-old motorcyclist at 35th and Cornhusker back in August

According to LPD, on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m., 18-year-old Alexis Kelly was arrested and is facing motor vehicle homicide/DUI charges.

More: LPD: Motoryclist killed in crash at 35th & Cornhusker

On Aug. 29, LPD said a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Cornhusker Highway approaching N. 35th Street with a green light at 6:35 p.m. An eastbound sedan, driven by Kelly, was in the left turn lane on Cornhusker at the intersection of N. 35th Street. LPD said Kelly made the left turn in front of the motorcycle.

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway on Monday.
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway on Monday.(Kierstin Foote)

The driver of the motorcycle, 28-year-old Pierce White of Lincoln, died at the scene.

According to police, responding officers observed signs of impairment and a Drug Recognition Exam was conducted on Kelly. LPD said that toxicology reports later confirmed the presence of marijuana.

Alexis Kelly
Alexis Kelly(Lincoln Police Department)

