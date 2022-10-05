Knicely Done: Free Bikes 4 Kidz Omaha want to collect 1,000 bikes

The nonprofit hopes to collect donated bikes whether new or used and give them to kids in our community.
A Knicely Done mention concerning a project that is going to make a lot of young people happy.
By John Knicely
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Imagine you’re the youngster that didn’t have a bike or couldn’t have one but could suddenly have a bike like this for free.

It’s going to happen in Omaha this weekend and you have a chance to be a part of it.

They hope to fill this vast space with donated bikes whether new or used and give them to kids in our community. This program has been going on in 17 other communities and now it’s in Omaha. Here’s how it works.

“In Minneapolis St. Paul about 10 years ago they launched Free Bikes 4 Kidz. They’ve taken this program nationally. We’re going to have the 18th location for this in the country starting this coming Saturday, bikes like this, bikes like that, bikes like John was showing previously, will be collected at the 14 area Omaha Baxter auto dealerships,” said Kevin Thompson, First National Bank of Omaha.

Now all of these have already been donated even though Saturday is the big day for donations. But they will be assembled and given to the kids and distributed through nonprofits like Big Brothers Big Sisters.

“I think partnering with the Bikes 4 Kidz program provides a great opportunity for the little brothers and little sisters in our program. We are serving over 600 youth this year many of these kids do not have a bike of their own. And to be able to have their very own bike and be able to go for bike rides with their mentors or out in the community with their friends is going to be just an incredible opportunity for them,” said Nichole Turgeon, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters.

It’s called Free Bikes 4 Kidz Omaha. It’s nonprofit.

You can drop off a new or used bike Saturday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at all Baxter auto dealerships. Used bikes will be spruced up and volunteers are welcome.

The nonprofit will distribute the bikes to their kids and yes, the goal is 1,000 bikes.

Knicely Done!

