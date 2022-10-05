HBO’s ‘Scooby Doo’ movie confirms Velma’s LGBTQ+ identity

Velma's LGBTQ+ identity has been confirmed with the new "Scooby-Doo" movie.
Velma's LGBTQ+ identity has been confirmed with the new "Scooby-Doo" movie.(HBO Max / Warner Brothers Entertainment)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Many “Scooby-Doo” fans have often wondered if Velma was gay.

They no longer have to wonder.

Clips from the upcoming HBO Max Scooby-Doo Halloween movie have been making the rounds on social media. In one, Velma tells Daphne that she’s “crushing big time” over a female character named Coco Diablo.

Director James Gunn said he tried to make Velma “explicitly gay” in the live-action “Scooby-Doo” movie back in 2001.

However, the studio changed the script to make Velma’s orientation more ambiguous and gave her a boyfriend in the 2004 sequel.

The new “Trick or Treat, Scooby-Doo” can be watched later this month when it debuts on HBO Max on Oct. 16.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Overwhelming’: Fremont Shelter seeks community help after dozens of animals are left unclaimed
Friends and family members remember Jonathan Koch, one of six people killed in a car crash...
Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln
Nebraska woman arrested after allegedly seeking to have 5 people killed
Omaha’s Lo Sole Mio set to open with new owners as ‘The Mio’
LPD is investigating a fatal stabbing Monday at The Lodge Apartments, southeast of 40th &...
Court records provide new details about Lincoln girl accused of killing father

Latest News

VIDEO: Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
VIDEO: Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
This undated photo provided by The Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows John Henry Ramirez.
Texas executes inmate who fought prayer, touch rules
Northern Hemisphere's extreme summer drought was made 20 times more likely by climate change.
Climate change made summer drought 20 times more likely
Police believe an international student from Korea killed his roommate early this morning in...
Purdue student killed in residence hall; roommate in custody, university says
Police believe an international student from Korea killed his roommate early this morning in...
Roommate arrested for murder of Purdue student