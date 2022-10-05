Family frustrated over slow extradition of Omaha double murder suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been almost two months since the brutal murders of two women in South Omaha.

Gage Walter was arrested after barricading himself inside a church in Winterset, Iowa. He remains in a Des Moines jail fighting extradition but the victims’ family is frustrated by the process.

Memories of a loving family that loved get-togethers.

“Five generations that’s Nana and Grandma,” said Shelby Walter.

But both of them representing the oldest generations will be missing in future family photos. Marceline Teeters, 93, and Linda Walter, 70, were murdered at home August 13th.

“The family needs answers, the kids do my grandkids, great-grandkids, and me,” said Jim Walter.

The victim’s grandson and great-grandson Gage Walter was arrested August 14th near Des Moines and he’s been in an Iowa jail ever since.

“I know it takes a long time for all this stuff to happen but at least please get it going and give us some comfort,” said Jim Walter.

Gage Walter didn’t waive extradition and his Iowa attorney declined to give a reason why. So the Douglas County, Nebraska prosecutor started the process for a governor’s warrant the family believes has taken too long to get.

“We are not just paperwork sitting on a desk. We are a real family, who are going through the worse pain you can imagine. We lost two beautiful, wonderful women,” said Shelby Walter.

But Nebraska has 90 days to complete the extraction and it’s only been 60 so far in the process to bring the alleged killer back to Omaha.

Gage Walter, 27 (Polk County Jail)

“He isn’t going anywhere. We are going to make sure we do this right and we have to make sure all the I’s are dotted and T’s crossed. And I know the family will appreciate that in the end,” said Brenda Beadle, chief deputy county attorney.

It was two weeks before the prosecutor learned the extradition wouldn’t be waived in Iowa. Then paperwork, a holiday, and the court clerk’s one week vacation with numerous official signatures required after that. Governor Ricketts’ Office says the request for a warrant to extradite arrived in Lincoln September 21 with various approvals needed before the Nebraska governor signed and sent it to the Iowa governor. Iowa officials received it at 3 p.m. Monday and after the attorney general review, Governor Reynolds could sign the warrant by the end of the week with Gage Walter brought back soon after.

“I went to that scene, it was horrific. I’ve talked to Mr. Walter a couple of times and we are going to have a meeting once the extradition process is finished to walk through the steps because it’s overwhelming,” said Beadle.

But less frustrating for Jim Walter once the alleged killer is in a Nebraska jail and court.

“Maybe we’ll have an answer as to why. Why hurt this woman, why do this, what was the reason?” said Jim Walter.

Jim Walter not only wants to see justice but a car. Just days before her murder Linda Walter got her PT Cruiser from a shop.

“It’s her car and I’ll never sell it,” said Jim Walter.

Jim is anxious to clean out the garage and make room for his late wife’s beloved PT Cruiser but that too is in limbo, held up by the system. The PT Cruiser was stolen by the murder suspect and used as a getaway car so it’s unknown when Jim might get the car back.

“Once you turn a piece of evidence over, we can’t get it back, or if the defense wants to test something we have to have it available and secure,” said Beadle.

A family learning to cope with tragedy and the extradition process.

“Things were going so slow until we reached out to 6 News On Your Side and with their help we got some of the answers we need,” said Shelby Walter.

It’s easier they say to wait for the alleged murderer’s trial and the family’s day in court.

“He needs to face this,” said Jim Walter.

Chief Deputy County Attorney Brenda Beadle says a defendant’s refusal to waive extradition is rare but she’s dealt with more of them than usual in the past couple of months.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.