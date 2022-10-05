Driver arrested in fatal Labor Day crash in northeast Lincoln

Dylan Will
Dylan Will(Lincoln Police Department)
By Jacob Elliott, Ryan Swanigan and Laura Halm
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with a fatal crash in northeast Lincoln on Labor Day.

On Tuesday at 10:47 a.m., police arrested 22-year-old Dylan Will of Lincoln. Will is facing manslaughter charges, as well as failure to stop and render aid/leaving the scene of an accident charges.

LPD said on September 5th, the single-vehicle crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. at Cotner & Holdrege.

Police said a northbound vehicle, with five people inside, lost control and crashed into a light pole, then a utility signal box at the intersection, before coming to rest right outside the Cotner Center Condominiums.

According to LPD, Will was identified as the driver, but was initially not present. He returned to the scene 30 minutes later and denied being the driver. LPD said witnesses were interviewed and reported seeing the vehicle going northbound on N Cotner and attempting to pass another vehicle before losing control and striking a tree.

A rear seat passenger, 25-year-old Yousef Alwaeli, died at a Lincoln hospital.

Police at the scene of a deadly, single-vehicle crash at Cotner & Holdrege on Labor Day.
Police at the scene of a deadly, single-vehicle crash at Cotner & Holdrege on Labor Day.(Aaron (Viewer Submission))

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Overwhelming’: Fremont Shelter seeks community help after dozens of animals are left unclaimed
Friends and family members remember Jonathan Koch, one of six people killed in a car crash...
Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln
Nebraska woman arrested after allegedly seeking to have 5 people killed
Omaha’s Lo Sole Mio set to open with new owners as “The Mio”
LPD is investigating a fatal stabbing Monday at The Lodge Apartments, southeast of 40th &...
15-year-old girl accused of stabbing father to death at south Lincoln apartment

Latest News

OPS: Omaha middle school staff heard using ‘inappropriate language’
Alexis Kelly
Lincoln Police arrest 18-year-old driver in August crash that killed motorcyclist
Firefighters mop up hot spots in heavy fuels to ensure the fire does not rekindle.
Bovee Fire in Nebraska Sandhills 56% contained
First Alert Day
6 First Alert Weather Day: Widespread frost likely Saturday morning