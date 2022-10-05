David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Fall cold front arrives tomorrow

By David Koeller
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cold front that moved through overnight brought some cooler weather to the area today. That said, temperatures are still coming in above average with most of the metro in the middle 70s. The storm system and cold front that brought a few showers to the area will move away this evening, allowing skies to clear out as we approach sunset. That also means temperatures will cool rather quickly, down to around 60 by 10pm. Clear skies and lighter winds overnight will allow us to drop into the low 50s.

Thursday's Forecast
Thursday's Forecast(WOWT)

It will be a slightly more fall-like start to the day on Thursday with some upper 40s possible north of town. We start the day with sunshine, but a second, stronger cold front will move through by midday. That front will bring increasing clouds, and strong north winds. Gusts up to 30 or even 35mph will be possible during the afternoon hours. The stronger north wind will bring dropping temperatures after Noon. We’ll likely see our high of 68 degrees right around the lunch hour, then cool into the 50s by early evening.

Things turn rather chilly by Friday. Temperatures drop into the low 40s and upper 30s by Friday morning. However, clouds and the steady north wind should limit frost potential. Clouds build back in during the day on Friday. Those clouds combined with a north breeze will keep Friday afternoon quite cool, highs only in the middle 50s.

Frost likely Saturday
Frost likely Saturday(WOWT)

Friday night into Saturday morning will likely bring much of the area our first widespread frost, with a light freeze not out of the question for areas north of I-80. The metro should stay above freezing, but parts of northeast Nebraska and norther Iowa may dip briefly into the upper 20s. It would be a good idea to cover up or bring in any sensitive plants that you want to keep around, and to go ahead and think about winterizing the yard and house.

Temperatures next 5 days
Temperatures next 5 days(WOWT)

The Fall chill doesn’t stick around long. We bounce back into the middle 60s Saturday afternoon, with 70s and even 80s back in the forecast for next week. Conditions look to remain quite dry, so unfortunately, drought conditions will likely worsen over the next week.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Overwhelming’: Fremont Shelter seeks community help after dozens of animals are left unclaimed
Friends and family members remember Jonathan Koch, one of six people killed in a car crash...
Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln
Nebraska woman arrested after allegedly seeking to have 5 people killed
Omaha’s Lo Sole Mio set to open with new owners as ‘The Mio’
LPD is investigating a fatal stabbing Monday at The Lodge Apartments, southeast of 40th &...
Court records provide new details about Lincoln girl accused of killing father

Latest News

Wednesday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cooler air moving in heading towards a frosty Saturday
First Alert Day
6 First Alert Weather Day: Widespread frost likely Saturday morning
Tuesday Evening's Forecast
David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Spotty showers overnight, turning cooler
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Another warm one with some showers late