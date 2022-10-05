David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Fall cold front arrives tomorrow

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cold front that moved through overnight brought some cooler weather to the area today. That said, temperatures are still coming in above average with most of the metro in the middle 70s. The storm system and cold front that brought a few showers to the area will move away this evening, allowing skies to clear out as we approach sunset. That also means temperatures will cool rather quickly, down to around 60 by 10pm. Clear skies and lighter winds overnight will allow us to drop into the low 50s.

Thursday's Forecast (WOWT)

It will be a slightly more fall-like start to the day on Thursday with some upper 40s possible north of town. We start the day with sunshine, but a second, stronger cold front will move through by midday. That front will bring increasing clouds, and strong north winds. Gusts up to 30 or even 35mph will be possible during the afternoon hours. The stronger north wind will bring dropping temperatures after Noon. We’ll likely see our high of 68 degrees right around the lunch hour, then cool into the 50s by early evening.

Things turn rather chilly by Friday. Temperatures drop into the low 40s and upper 30s by Friday morning. However, clouds and the steady north wind should limit frost potential. Clouds build back in during the day on Friday. Those clouds combined with a north breeze will keep Friday afternoon quite cool, highs only in the middle 50s.

Frost likely Saturday (WOWT)

Friday night into Saturday morning will likely bring much of the area our first widespread frost, with a light freeze not out of the question for areas north of I-80. The metro should stay above freezing, but parts of northeast Nebraska and norther Iowa may dip briefly into the upper 20s. It would be a good idea to cover up or bring in any sensitive plants that you want to keep around, and to go ahead and think about winterizing the yard and house.

Temperatures next 5 days (WOWT)

The Fall chill doesn’t stick around long. We bounce back into the middle 60s Saturday afternoon, with 70s and even 80s back in the forecast for next week. Conditions look to remain quite dry, so unfortunately, drought conditions will likely worsen over the next week.

