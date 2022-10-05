Couple charged with public indecency after ‘sex offense’ at amusement park’s haunted house

An Ohio man and woman are currently facing public indecency charges for an alleged sex offense...
An Ohio man and woman are currently facing public indecency charges for an alleged sex offense at Cedar Point amusement park.(WOIO)
By WOIO Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio couple has been arrested for alleged improper behavior while visiting the Cedar Point amusement park.

WOIO reports the charges are from an alleged “sex offense” involving a man and a woman, both 38 years old, who were at the park’s Halloween attraction on Sept. 30.

According to Sandusky police, officers responded to the park after a 17-year-old girl reported witnessing a woman having her hand inside a man’s pant zipper while “making a back-and-forth motion.”

Police said the teen recorded a video of the incident on her phone and shared it with officers before they questioned the couple.

While speaking with police, the man reportedly denied any inappropriate contact and said they have been “very intimate with each other” because they recently started dating.

According to police, the couple was arrested and face a public indecency charge that was upgraded to a second-degree misdemeanor because the witness was a minor.

The couple was taken to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office for additional processing.

Sandusky police said the teen’s video factored into their decision to arrest the couple.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

