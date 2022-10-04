Two more bird flu cases reported in Nebraska

There is a total of 11 cases in the state.
(Preston Keres / USDA / FPAC)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two more cases of the bird flu have been reported in Nebraska.

The new cases were confirmed by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service in a press release Monday.

There is a total of 11 cases in the state. The last case was reported in September.

One case was in York County in a commercial flock. The other case was in Box Butte County in a backyard flock.

The release further states, “both flocks will be humanely depopulated and disposed of in an approved manner.”

As a standard, the NDA is implementing a 6.2-mile surveillance zone around the impacted property. Poultry producers in that area should take special care in watching their flock and notify the NDA immediately.

The CDC says the risk to humans remains minimal and no human cases have been detected in the U.S.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people are dead after a crash overnight in Lincoln
6 dead after car hits tree in Lincoln
Six people are dead after a crash that Lincoln Police are calling one of the worst accidents in...
Neighbors, family react after east Lincoln crash kills 6
Lincoln Police Officers responded to a fatal crash near the 5600 Block of Randolph Street on...
Neighbors and family react after east Lincoln crash kills 6
A pick up truck plowed through a restaurant in Plattsmouth (Image: Cassgram)
Pickup truck plows through Plattsmouth restaurant
Large amounts of smoke seen coming from downtown Omaha
Large amount of smoke produced from downtown Omaha fire

Latest News

Police lights and caution tape.f
Lincoln Police investigating fatal stabbing at South Lincoln apartment
‘Overwhelming’: Fremont Shelter seeks community help after dozens of animals are left unclaimed
One more day of Summer warmth
Nebraska trooper arrest Chicagoans after finding cocaine, pills in stop