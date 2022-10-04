Two more bird flu cases reported in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two more cases of the bird flu have been reported in Nebraska.

The new cases were confirmed by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service in a press release Monday.

There is a total of 11 cases in the state. The last case was reported in September.

One case was in York County in a commercial flock. The other case was in Box Butte County in a backyard flock.

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture in conjunction with the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is announcing two confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). Read about it here: https://t.co/tTfF426oiD pic.twitter.com/yiKrhTzxac — NEDeptAg (@NeDeptAg) October 3, 2022

The release further states, “both flocks will be humanely depopulated and disposed of in an approved manner.”

As a standard, the NDA is implementing a 6.2-mile surveillance zone around the impacted property. Poultry producers in that area should take special care in watching their flock and notify the NDA immediately.

The CDC says the risk to humans remains minimal and no human cases have been detected in the U.S.

