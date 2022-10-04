Tire mess may prompt higher fines for illegal dumping

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A location in south Omaha known for illegal dumping has been piled on again.

Some living in the area say it’s time for tougher penalties.

Not long ago south Omaha neighborhood leaders showed 6 News an empty lot near 24th and J that attracts the wrong kind of night moves.

“Any vacant alley, any dark alley and any hour of the night can be a dump site,” said neighborhood leader Steve Bolgar.

Roughly 60 old tires with no evidence of exactly where they came from them.

“You got a nice clean neighborhood and all of sudden you pulled up and you see all these tires,” said neighborhood leader Scottie Wagner Who in the heck is dumping here? And they are getting away with it.”

The Mandan Park neighborhood watchdogs have seen this kind of illegal dumping before.

River City Recycling charges $5 a piece for car tires, so the neighborhood leaders say fly-by-night disposal services illegally dump and pocket the money.

“And it’s not just south and north Omaha where you can find rubber off the road. A torn up tire has been tossed in a wetlands area in west Omaha.”

The city prosecutor says 10 illegal dumpers of all sorts of junk have been cited this year with the average fine about $100.

“We’ve certainly had a conversation of raising the fines for illegal dumping,” said Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palmero. “But we have to make sure it’s put on the person who is illegally dumping but not the victim which would be the property owner in this case.”

Palmero says shorthanded city crews are overwhelmed with illegal dumping complaints.

“But because there’s a church nearby on both ends of the alley, the tires are really an eyesore so I decided to pick up the tires.”

With six litter violation notices on this one lot in ten years, the councilman says the best medicine for this chronic eyesore is to catch illegal dumpers in the act.

While illegal dumping at that one site has been a constant problem another eyesore just down the alley shows improvement after a 6 on Your Side report.

Last month we exposed a vacant building left open for vandalism in the front, and illegal dumping in the back. But since our report, the out-of-state property owner or the realtor trying to sell it have installed an expensive chain link fence all around the corner location.

The pastor of Saint Luke’s Lutheran across the street is hoping there is more to come.

“That would be the best process is to have it sold and occupied and providing good resources for the community,” said Rev. Damon Laaker.

Though the vacant building still isn’t a good look approaching the south Omaha business district, at least a fence may prevent it from becoming a severe eyesore again.

