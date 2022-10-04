Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Another warm one with some showers late

By Rusty Lord
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a rather mild morning out the door today and that will translate into another warm afternoon for us all. We should be able to jump into the lower 80s this afternoon even as the clouds increase slowly.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

After 6pm we’ll see a few showers try to move in from the west but the coverage and amounts of rain will be rather low and limited. Those shower chances will continue through the overnight but again won’t add up to much at all.

Rain Chances
Rain Chances(WOWT)

There are some more rain chances during the middle of the day Wednesday and again Thursday afternoon but both of those chances are pretty weak as well. It will be a bit cooler both days too.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

I’m still tracking cooler air for Friday and frost potential by Saturday morning. Saturday morning is a 6 First Alert Weather Day due to that threat of frost over all of the area. Get the latest on that forecast here.

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(WOWT)

