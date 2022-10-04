Omaha Police: Victim cut by neighbor during argument

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was cut during an argument Monday afternoon.

According to Omaha Police, officers were sent to the area of 93rd and Merideth Avenue Monday at 5:39 p.m. for a cutting incident.

A 41-year-old victim allegedly told police that he was in an argument with his neighbor before it turned violent. The victim was allegedly cut by the neighbor.

Medics sent the victim to Bergan Mercy Medical Center for treatment. The suspect was sent to OPD Headquarters for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing.

