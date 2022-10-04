Omaha Fire: Kitchen fire causes $70,000 in damages

(Live 5)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire in a kitchen resulted in $70,000 in damages.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews went to an apartment complex in the area of 70th and Oak Street for a fire at 1:34 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews found a fire in the kitchen on the second floor of a unit.

The only occupant of the home found the fire on his stove. He at first grabbed a fire extinguisher and tried to put the blaze out before he left the building. The occupant had cuts on his hand from glass and was treated at the scene.

Fire crews said the blaze was contained to the kitchen and surrounding cabinets.

Omaha Fire said the fire was accidentally caused by combustibles being left on the stove.

The fire resulted in $35,000 in damages to the structure and another $35,000 to the contents of the home.

