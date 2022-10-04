Officials still searching for man suspected in Kearney murder, Omaha robbery

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Law enforcement is still looking for a man wanted for murder.

The U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is turning to the public for help in finding a man suspected of murder in Kearney and robbery in Omaha.

Romeo Chambers, 25, allegedly committed the crimes in January 2022.

The man, who may also go by the name “Rowdy,” has no known address. Authorities described him as 6-feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds with a tattoo of the Boston Red Sox “B” logo on his forehead.

U.S. Marshals are looking for Romeo Chambers, who may also go by the name "Rowdy." (U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force)

Chambers should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, authorities said. A U.S. Marshals flyer containing information about Chambers states that he was last seen in Des Moines.

Police have identified Chambers as the suspect in the shooting death of Jared M. Shinpaugh, 31, of Lexington, and an attempted robbery on January 16 according to the release by the City of Kearney. It’s reported two people were injured during the attempted robbery.

Kearney officers went to the area of the 800 block of West 23rd Street on reports of shots fired that Sunday night. Investigators discovered that an attempted robbery ended with one person dead and two injured.

Officials got a felony arrest warrant for Chambers in connection to the investigation for offenses including second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a handgun by a prohibited person, first-degree assault, and second-degree assault. Two other people were arrested and charged in connection to this investigation as well.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Omaha Crime stoppers at 402-444-STOP or the U.S. Marshals Service at 877-926-8332. Tips can also be submitted online at usmarshals.gov or via the USMS Tips App.

A $10,000 reward is offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Investigators said they have worked on leads on this case in Omaha, Des Moines, and Kansas City.

According to a Douglas County Court document, an assault was reported at 12:26 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, near Saddle Creek Road and Leavenworth Street.

Omaha Police said that the victim told officers they had given a ride to Chambers and another individual, but that he became agitated. The victim said they stopped the vehicle, and then Chambers took the keys after a struggle, during which the victim’s thumb was injured. Chambers then walked away with the other passenger, taking the victim’s keys and phone charger, the documents state.

Chambers was arrested after that incident, and bond was set at $25,000, according to the court affidavit. Chambers bonded out but did not appear at his preliminary hearing March 30.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.