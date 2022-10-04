Nebraska woman arrested after allegedly seeking to have 5 people killed

(MGN)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - An investigation ended with the arrest of an Elwood woman who allegedly sought to have five people murdered.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, an investigation began recently when a report from a concerned citizen was received by the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office.

The report alleged that a woman from Elwood, identified as 39-year-old Valerie Miller, was making suspicious comments.

An NSP investigator then went undercover and contacted Miller online. Miller then allegedly agreed to meet with the investigator in person at a location in Lexington.

The two met Monday afternoon. During the meeting, the investigator allegedly found out that Miller was looking to have five people killed. Miller allegedly tried to hire the investigator to murder the five people.

When the meeting ended, Miller drove off for roughly two miles and was stopped by troopers. She was taken into custody without incident.

Miller was lodged in Dawson County Jail for conspiracy to commit murder, five counts of attempted first-degree murder and making terroristic threats.

The case was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol, Gosper County Sheriff’s Office, CODE Task Force and FBI.

