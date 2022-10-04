Man dies in skydiving accident, police say

DeLand police said officers responded to the DeLand Municipal Airport around 11:45 a.m. for...
DeLand police said officers responded to the DeLand Municipal Airport around 11:45 a.m. for several 911 calls regarding a skydiving accident.(DeLand Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELAND, Fla. (Gray News) – A man died in a skydiving accident Monday in Florida, police said.

DeLand police said officers responded to the DeLand Municipal Airport around 11:45 a.m. for several 911 calls regarding a skydiving accident.

When officers arrived, they found the skydiver dead on the scene.

Police said the accident is under investigation, but there was a “parachute malfunction and hard landing.”

The man’s identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

DeLand is located about 40 miles north of Orlando.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people are dead after a crash that Lincoln Police are calling one of the worst accidents in...
Neighbors, family react after east Lincoln crash kills 6
Friends and family members remember Jonathan Koch, one of six people killed in a car crash...
Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln
Six people are dead after a crash overnight in Lincoln
6 dead after car hits tree in Lincoln
Mark Pelini
Former Husker Center Mark Pelini dies in car crash
‘Overwhelming’: Fremont Shelter seeks community help after dozens of animals are left unclaimed