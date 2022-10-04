Man allegedly struggles with fire crews during response to Omaha house fire

(Live 5)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was allegedly combative with fire crews during a Monday evening house fire.

Omaha Fire says crews were dispatched to the area of 25th and Binney Street for a house fire at 6:57 p.m. Monday.

Fire crews were told that a neighbor saw flames coming from the vacant two-story house.

When crews arrived, they did see fire coming from the back of the home, but also found a man on a first-floor roof near the flames.

Omaha Fire says the victim was struggling with the rescue effort and was pushing away ladders off the roof.

When the fire department managed to get the victim on the ladder, a struggle happened and he was allegedly combative with fire crews.

Eventually, the victim was sent to Nebraska Medical Center for observation.

It took crews nearly an hour to get the blaze under control.

The fire caused roughly $44,100 in damage and resulted in the total loss of the home.

