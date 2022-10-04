La Vista residents temporarily evacuated from apartment complex
Police asked for people to stay away from the area as they searched for a potentially armed domestic violence suspect.
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - Residents of a La Vista apartment complex had to evacuate Monday night.
Police asked for people to stay away from the area near 87th and Brentwood a little before 6:30 p.m. as they searched for a potentially armed domestic violence suspect.
Police allowed people to return to their apartments about a half hour later saying they identified a suspect and are seeking an arrest warrant.
