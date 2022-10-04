La Vista residents temporarily evacuated from apartment complex

LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - Residents of a La Vista apartment complex had to evacuate Monday night.

Police asked for people to stay away from the area near 87th and Brentwood a little before 6:30 p.m. as they searched for a potentially armed domestic violence suspect.

Police activity in area of 87/Brentwood. Please are searching for a possibly armed domestic violence suspect.Avoid the area for now. pic.twitter.com/EV0U6mMMj3 — La Vista Police (@lavistapolice) October 3, 2022

Police allowed people to return to their apartments about a half hour later saying they identified a suspect and are seeking an arrest warrant.

Law-enforcement is now allowing people to return to their apartments. We have a suspect identified and will request warrant for his arrest. We do not believe he is in the area anymore. Thank you for your cooperation and sorry for the inconvenience the suspect has caused — La Vista Police (@lavistapolice) October 4, 2022

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.