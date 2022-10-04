It’s National Taco Day and Taco Tuesday!

National Taco Day started in 2009.
National Taco Day started in 2009.(Joshua Resnick via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – National Taco Day is Oct. 4 and is a day to chow down on the tasty delight.

Grab a shell, whether it’s hard or soft, and stuff it with whatever your heart desires -- some gooey cheese, delectable meat or seafood, veggies, beans – a dollop of sour cream or some salsa with a kick.

As you probably know, we have Mexico to thank for tacos.

National Taco Day started in 2009.

Many restaurants are offering deals to commemorate the occasion, but some promotions may require you to download an app. Check locally to see what’s offered in your area.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people are dead after a crash that Lincoln Police are calling one of the worst accidents in...
Neighbors, family react after east Lincoln crash kills 6
Friends and family members remember Jonathan Koch, one of six people killed in a car crash...
Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln
Six people are dead after a crash overnight in Lincoln
6 dead after car hits tree in Lincoln
Mark Pelini
Former Husker Center Mark Pelini dies in car crash
‘Overwhelming’: Fremont Shelter seeks community help after dozens of animals are left unclaimed

Latest News

DeLand police said officers responded to the DeLand Municipal Airport around 11:45 a.m. for...
Man dies in skydiving accident, police say
Country icon Loretta Lynn has died at age 90.
Loretta Lynn dies at age 90
Blair Police are looking for Ryan Lemaster, 33, prompting an endangered missing alert on early...
Endangered missing alert: Blair authorities looking for 33-year-old man
LPD is investigating a fatal stabbing Monday at The Lodge Apartments, southeast of 40th &...
LIVE: Update on deadly stabbing at south Lincoln apartment complex
The Nobel Prize for physics was announced Tuesday.
3 physicists share Nobel Prize for work on quantum science