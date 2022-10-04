Huskers unique rushing attack and Malcolm Hartzog earns Big Ten freshman award

6 News WOWT Live at 10
By Joe Nugent
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska is one of only five teams in the country that have two players with five or more rushing touchdowns. The list also includes Kansas, Syracuse, Ole Miss and UNLV. For Nebraska, Anthony Grant and Casey Thompson each have the handful of rushing touchdowns. Grant has 114 carries which is far more than anyone else on the team, Ajay Allen is next with 33 carries. Grant is averaging more than five yards per carry has 600 yards through five games.

Malcolm Hartzog was named the Big Ten Freshman of the week thanks in part to his touchdown off the blocked punt and his performance at cornerback where he had a pass breakup. The new look defense under Bill Busch was excellent in the second half only allowed 71 yards against Indiana and only five yards in the fourth quarter.

Kickoff time has been set for the Purdue game , it start at 6:30 p.m. central time in West Lafayette on October 15th.

