David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Spotty showers overnight, turning cooler

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Morning sunshine and a south wind allowed temperatures to warm up nicely once again today. Highs topped out in the low 80s around the metro despite increasing afternoon clouds. Those clouds will continue to thicken up this evening as rain showers spread in from the west. Rain already falling near Norfolk and Columbus by mid-afternoon. The showers will slowly move east through the evening, reaching Fremont and Lincoln by around 5pm, reaching the Omaha metro by 6pm. While there will be rain in the area, not everyone will see rain. If you do get some rain, it likely will not add up to much, generally just enough to get the ground wet and cool things off. Temperatures will quickly dip into the 60s when showers arrive.

Tuesday Evening's Forecast (WOWT)

Showers should be clear of the are by Wednesday morning. We’ll see partly sunny skies to start the day, but a patch of clouds is expected to move through during the midday hours. A spotty shower or two will be possible at that time, but any rain will be sparse and light. Skies start to clear again by afternoon. It will be cooler, but still comfortable with highs in the middle 70s.

Wednesday's Forecast (WOWT)

A strong fall cold front will be knocking on our doorstep by Thursday. We will be on the warm side of that front initially. That means partly sunny skies and temperatures warming to around 70 by Noon. However, that front sweeps through by early afternoon bringing gusty north winds and falling temperatures. An isolated shower is possible along the front, but once again any rain will be sparse and short lived. Temperatures behind the front fall all the way into the low 40s, and possibly some upper 30s. The steady breeze and clouds should limit any frost potential Friday morning.

Frost Possible Saturday Morning (WOWT)

A different story for Friday and Friday night as the fall chill really settles in. Highs on Friday only top out in the 50s. Winds will let up throughout the day with clear skies heading into the overnight. That will allow temperatures to fall off into the 30s area wide. Frost is likely for most, with a light freeze not out of the question for northeastern Nebraska and northern Iowa. Temperatures in the metro should stay above freezing.

Temperatures Next 5 Days (WOWT)

After the chill, temperatures rebound for the upcoming weekend. We’re back into the 70s by Sunday, and we may make another run at the 80s by Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.

