Bovee Fire in Nebraska Sandhills 30% contained

The Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands Organization reported a major wildfire at the...
The Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands Organization reported a major wildfire at the Bessey Ranger District near Halsey on Sunday.
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Firefighters are making progress containing a large wildfire in the Nebraska Sandhills.

As of Tuesday morning, the Bovee Fire has burned 15,000 acres and is 30% contained. On Monday, cooler, less windy weather and light rainfall aided firefighters’ efforts.

“Dozers, engines and hand crews made good progress on fireline construction on the northern and eastern flanks of the fire, and work began on the western side,” according to the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team.

About 125 people are fighting the fire and local, state and federal resources are being used. Minimal spread is expected.

Evacuations have been lifted and Highway 2 is open, although watch for smoke along with increased traffic including large vehicles aiding in the fire effort.

A firefighter died while actively fighting the Bovee Fire on Sunday. The Purdum Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Mike Moody suffered a medical emergency and died, according to the Region 26 Council. He was 59-years-old.

The fire began at the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey Sunday afternoon and quickly spread north. A State 4-H Camp lodge and cabins were destroyed along with the Scott Lookout Tower.

As of Tuesday morning, the Bovee Fire has burned 15,000 acres and is 30 percent contained.
As of Tuesday morning, the Bovee Fire has burned 15,000 acres and is 30 percent contained.(fire.airnow.gov)
The Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands Organization reported a major wildfire at the Bessey Ranger District near Halsey on Sunday. (Joshua Carrizales)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people are dead after a crash that Lincoln Police are calling one of the worst accidents in...
Neighbors, family react after east Lincoln crash kills 6
Friends and family members remember Jonathan Koch, one of six people killed in a car crash...
Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln
Six people are dead after a crash overnight in Lincoln
6 dead after car hits tree in Lincoln
Mark Pelini
Former Husker Center Mark Pelini dies in car crash
‘Overwhelming’: Fremont Shelter seeks community help after dozens of animals are left unclaimed

Latest News

Officials still searching for man suspected in Kearney murder, Omaha robbery
A crew is working this week to dismantle the old 6 News tower at our former home next door.
6 News WOWT tower coming down
Nebraska woman arrested after allegedly seeking to have 5 people killed
Man allegedly struggles with fire crews during response to Omaha house fire