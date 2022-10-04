Amazon sues Washington’s labor agency over alleged hazards

FILE - The company has filed a lawsuit following disputes over worker safety citations.
FILE - The company has filed a lawsuit following disputes over worker safety citations.(GoToVan / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press and HALELUYA HADERO
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon has sued Washington state’s labor agency following disputes with regulators over citations and fines imposed on the company for worker safety issues.

In the lawsuit, filed Monday in federal court for the Western District of Washington, Amazon asked a judge to prohibit orders from the state agency to remedy any types of workplace hazards during its appeal over the citations.

Amazon argued the agency has not proven any of its allegations. It says requiring companies like it to remedy alleged hazards before that happens violates the due process protections under the 14th Amendment.

A spokesperson for the agency says they will review the lawsuit.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people are dead after a crash that Lincoln Police are calling one of the worst accidents in...
Neighbors, family react after east Lincoln crash kills 6
Friends and family members remember Jonathan Koch, one of six people killed in a car crash...
Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln
Six people are dead after a crash overnight in Lincoln
6 dead after car hits tree in Lincoln
‘Overwhelming’: Fremont Shelter seeks community help after dozens of animals are left unclaimed
Mark Pelini
Former Husker Center Mark Pelini dies in car crash

Latest News

Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Sheriff: Baby among 4 family members kidnapped in California
This combination photo shows Angelina Jolie at a premiere in Los Angeles on Sept. 30, 2019,...
Angelina Jolie details Brad Pitt abuse allegations in court filing
A seven-woman fire crew was hosted by the National Park Service in Alaska. NPS photo.
All-women crew fights fires and gender stereotypes in Alaska
A report claims Gisele Bundchen has hired a divorce lawyer and Tom Brady may be looking to do...
Report: Gisele Bundchen hires divorce lawyer, Tom Brady ‘trying to figure out what to do’
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen drive a tank on the way to Siversk, Donetsk region, Ukraine,...
Retreating Russians leave their comrades’ bodies behind in liberated Ukrainian city