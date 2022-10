OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A vehicle fire on eastbound I-880 has caused part of the interstate to be shut down early Tuesday morning.

The road is blocked off from I-29 near Loveland to County Road L34 near Beebeetown.

This stretch takes up over seven miles of the interstate.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.