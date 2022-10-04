6 First Alert traffic: I-480 northbound seeing heavy delays with at least one crash
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - At least one crash on northbound I-480 is resulting in major delays.
The crash happened shortly after 8 AM near the Leavenworth exit.
Traffic backed up all the way past the I-80 interchange shortly after the crash.
Until the scene is cleared, use the 42nd Street exit on I-80 to head north or take 24th Street.
—
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.