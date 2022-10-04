15-year-old girl accused of stabbing father to death at south Lincoln apartment

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 15-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of murdering her father, and her 16-year-old boyfriend is accused of helping.

On Monday around 4 p.m., Lincoln Police responded to The Lodge Apartments, southeast of 40th and Highway 2, after Sallie Gilmer, 15, called 911 saying she came home from school and found her father stabbed.

Officers found 70-year-old Jesse Gilmer had been stabbed to death.

After conducting interviews and gathering evidence, Sallie Gilmer was arrested for 1st-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Her boyfriend, Isaac Honigschmidt, was arrested for aiding and abetting murder in the first degree. They were lodged in the Lancaster County Youth Services Center.

Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said they will be tried as adults due to the nature of the crime.

LPD says two people are in custody after a deadly stabbing at a south Lincoln apartment complex Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.