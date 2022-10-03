‘Wakanda Forever’ trailer shows first glimpse of new Black Panther

Marvel released a new trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." (Marvel Studios via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Marvel has released a new and longer trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

It’s still unknown who will take over the role as the next Black Panther after actor Chadwick Boseman’s death.

He died in 2020 at the age of 43 following a battle with colon cancer.

Fans have long speculated how the actor’s death will be handled in the sequel.

At the end of the trailer, a woman of unknown identity appears in a new Black Panther suit.

In a recent interview, the president of Marvel Studios said it felt much too soon to recast the late actor’s character, T’Challa.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” hits theaters Nov. 11.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people are dead after a crash overnight in Lincoln
6 dead after car hits tree in Lincoln
Lincoln Police Officers responded to a fatal crash near the 5600 Block of Randolph Street on...
Six people dead after crash in east Lincoln
A pick up truck plowed through a restaurant in Plattsmouth (Image: Cassgram)
Pickup truck plows through Plattsmouth restaurant
Large amounts of smoke seen coming from downtown Omaha
Large amount of smoke produced from downtown Omaha fire
Six people are dead after a crash that Lincoln Police are calling one of the worst accidents in...
Neighbors, family react after east Lincoln crash kills 6

Latest News

FILE - A Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo of a Nobel medal displayed during a ceremony in New...
Nobel win for Swede who unlocked secrets of Neanderthal DNA
Some wonder if evacuation orders should have come sooner in parts of Florida.
In Hurricane Ian’s wake, dangers persist, worsen in parts
A Ukrainian serviceman sits on a T-80 tank that they claimed had been captured from the Russian...
Ukraine claws back more territory Russia is trying to annex
FILE - Accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir looks back during his retrial on April 25, 2022,...
Suspect in killings of 22 elderly Texans goes on trial again
The Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands Organization reported a major wildfire at the...
Nebraska State 4-H camp destroyed by wildfire