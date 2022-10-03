Three people taken to hospital following north Lincoln apartment fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue said three people were taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation and minor burns, after their north Lincoln apartment caught fire.

The fire was reported Monday at 10:17 a.m. at a small apartment complex near 44th Street and Cornhusker Highway.

LFR said one apartment was affected and a total of five people were displaced.

One adult and two kids are getting treatment at a hospital. One of the family’s two cats died in the fire.

LFR said kids playing with a lighter caused the fire. Total damage is estimated at $75,000.

