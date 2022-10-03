For those juggling credit card debt, experts say consolidation is key

Subtitle: Free online financial calculators are a great tool
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Millions of Americans have credit card debt spread across multiple cards. If you are one of them and your goal is to get out of debt, experts we spoke with shared two ways to tackle the issue.

Kim Palmer a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, suggested you write down all of your debt, how much you owe and the interest rate you are paying on each debt.

With this list you have two options:

Pay more towards higher interest cards: This will save you money by paying less in interest over time.

Pay more towards the lowest balance card: This method could help you stay motivated as you see cards paid off quickly.

Whichever method you choose it’s helpful to use a free online financial calculator, like this one from NerdWallet, to help you stay on track. The calculator can help you map out how much you must pay each month to reach your goal.

If you need further help managing your debt, USA.gov has free resources available to you.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people are dead after a crash overnight in Lincoln
6 dead after car hits tree in Lincoln
Six people are dead after a crash that Lincoln Police are calling one of the worst accidents in...
Neighbors, family react after east Lincoln crash kills 6
Lincoln Police Officers responded to a fatal crash near the 5600 Block of Randolph Street on...
Neighbors and family react after east Lincoln crash kills 6
A pick up truck plowed through a restaurant in Plattsmouth (Image: Cassgram)
Pickup truck plows through Plattsmouth restaurant
Large amounts of smoke seen coming from downtown Omaha
Large amount of smoke produced from downtown Omaha fire

Latest News

FILE - A person reacts near Cup Foods in Minneapolis after a guilty verdict was announced at...
2 guilty of violating Floyd’s rights to begin federal term
Omaha 42nd Street bridge to close until late 2023
InvestigateTV looks at how changing science is raising questions about prison sentences.
‘I made a mistake’ - Medical examiner changes homicide finding, but convicted woman still behind bars
FILE - A worker returns voting machines to storage at the Fulton County Election preparation...
US warns about foreign efforts to sway American voters
More dates were added to the REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT tour due to high demand and sold-out shows...
Just announced: Reba McEntire extends tour into 2023