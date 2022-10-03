Sen. Tom Brewer honored during early celebration of Native American Heritage Month

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - To mark an early start to Native American Heritage Month, State Sen. Tom Brewer of District 43 was honored by the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska for his service to the country and to the Native American community.

Brewer is the first senator of Native American descent to serve in Nebraska’s Unicameral.

The award was officially presented by Congressman Don Bacon. Senator Brewer says his focus is to continue supporting Native American communities in our state.

“Whether it be for Chief Standing Bear, and having him as the statue in Washington D.C. that represents Nebraska, whether it be closing in White Clay, whether it be missing women: there are so many things that need to be addressed within the native community,” says Brewer. “It consumes a good share of the legislature, trying to write the legislation in the beginning and then walking it through the process and getting the support for it.”

Brewer recently returned from a two-month trip to Ukraine. He shared some of the details of his visit with 6 News.

“The trip this summer was enlightening. It was in ways sad, it was in ways a great experience. There were things they needed help with that I could help with. For one, telling the story of what’s happening over there, but also to come back and help them in the Fall. I promised I would do that. So I’ll bring back a number of things: everything from more medical supplies to solar bibles. They’re solar powered and they can be used at night over there when there’s no electricity. We’re trying to close some loose ends from our trip this summer,”

As part of his promise, he’s heading back to the country on Oct. 14.

His primary focus will be in the region of Zaporizhzhia. He’s expected to stay there for about a month.

