Sarpy County begins to mail early voting ballots

(Arizona's Family)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Early ballots are in the mail in Sarpy County.

The Sarpy County Election Commission says it began mailing out early voting ballots Monday.

Ballots are mailed daily as new requests are received. Residents have until Friday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. to request an early voting ballot.

“I would like to remind voters that their ballots must be returned in the official return envelope provided, and the envelope must be signed,” said Sarpy County Election Commissioner Emily Ethington.

RELATED: How to register to vote in Nebraska and Iowa

Sarpy County residents can apply for an early ballot with a form.

Ballots can be returned through the mail, in person at the Sarpy County Election Commission Office at 1102 E 1st Street in Papillion, or by using a drop box.

Seven drop boxes are placed throughout Sarpy County.

  • 1102 E 1 St., Papillion (northwest corner of the Sarpy County 1102 Building parking lot)
  • 1102 E 1 St., Papillion (west doors of the Sarpy County 1102 Building)
  • 1248 Golden Gate Dr., Papillion (Sarpy County Courthouse Campus parking lot)
  • 1003 Lincoln Rd., Bellevue (Bellevue Public Library parking lot)
  • 215 Enterprise Dr., Gretna (Gretna Ace Hardware parking lot, formerly the McKinney’s Food Center parking lot)
  • 7701 S. 96th Street, La Vista (La Vista Police Department parking lot)
  • 153 S. 1st Street, Springfield (one block south of Springfield Community Center)

Early ballots must be received by the Election Commission by Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. Voters cannot drop off an early voting ballot at a polling site on Election Day.

In-person early voting will still be available starting Oct. 11 at the Election Commission Office, without the need to request an early ballot.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people are dead after a crash overnight in Lincoln
6 dead after car hits tree in Lincoln
Lincoln Police Officers responded to a fatal crash near the 5600 Block of Randolph Street on...
Six people dead after crash in east Lincoln
A pick up truck plowed through a restaurant in Plattsmouth (Image: Cassgram)
Pickup truck plows through Plattsmouth restaurant
Large amounts of smoke seen coming from downtown Omaha
Large amount of smoke produced from downtown Omaha fire
Six people are dead after a crash that Lincoln Police are calling one of the worst accidents in...
Neighbors, family react after east Lincoln crash kills 6

Latest News

Republican Congressman Don Bacon represents Nebraska's 2nd District.
Congressman Don Bacon undergoes emergency appendectomy
At a press conference in a Rapid City area grocery store, Governor Kristi Noem committed to...
Noem changes course on grocery tax, commits to repealing it
ACLU of Nebraska: School dress codes failing students
Public hearings announced for Nebraska Voter ID, Minimum Wage ballot initiatives