Sarpy County begins to mail early voting ballots

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Early ballots are in the mail in Sarpy County.

The Sarpy County Election Commission says it began mailing out early voting ballots Monday.

Ballots are mailed daily as new requests are received. Residents have until Friday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. to request an early voting ballot.

“I would like to remind voters that their ballots must be returned in the official return envelope provided, and the envelope must be signed,” said Sarpy County Election Commissioner Emily Ethington.

Sarpy County residents can apply for an early ballot with a form.

Ballots can be returned through the mail, in person at the Sarpy County Election Commission Office at 1102 E 1st Street in Papillion, or by using a drop box.

Seven drop boxes are placed throughout Sarpy County.

1102 E 1 St., Papillion (northwest corner of the Sarpy County 1102 Building parking lot)

1102 E 1 St., Papillion (west doors of the Sarpy County 1102 Building)

1248 Golden Gate Dr., Papillion (Sarpy County Courthouse Campus parking lot)

1003 Lincoln Rd., Bellevue (Bellevue Public Library parking lot)

215 Enterprise Dr., Gretna (Gretna Ace Hardware parking lot, formerly the McKinney’s Food Center parking lot)

7701 S. 96th Street, La Vista (La Vista Police Department parking lot)

153 S. 1st Street, Springfield (one block south of Springfield Community Center)

Early ballots must be received by the Election Commission by Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. Voters cannot drop off an early voting ballot at a polling site on Election Day.

In-person early voting will still be available starting Oct. 11 at the Election Commission Office, without the need to request an early ballot.

