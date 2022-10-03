Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warm to start the week, frost likely by the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It will be a warm start to the week with highs in the 80s likely today and Tuesday. Enjoy it because we’ll likely see a pretty big dip by the end of the week. Clouds will gradually increase during the day today too but a south breeze up to 20 mph should help us warm.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

There is a rain chance after 3 pm Tuesday but we should get a chance to warm to near 80 degrees before that. Once some showers develop and move in from the east, we should start to cool.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Rain chances will continue into the evening hours Tuesday but likely won’t add up to anything more than a quarter of an inch at most in the area and those amounts will likely be west of the metro.

Euro Forecast (WOWT)

A few more showers are possible Wednesday afternoon but those likely won’t be all that much either. You will start to notice cooler and cooler air by Wednesday too.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Pay attention to Friday night into Saturday morning. I’ve made that a 6 First Alert Weather Day due to the first threat of widespread frost in the area. Most of us will dip into the 32-36 degree range for several hours Saturday morning leading to a layer of frost for most of us.

First Alert Day (WOWT)

