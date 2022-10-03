Omaha Police looking for man who robbed gas station

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a gas station robbery.

OPD officers responded at 8:13 p.m. Sunday to a Casey’s gas station near 24th and Martha streets.

According to an OPD report, the clerk told officers that a man wearing a ski mask “approached the counter, displayed a handgun, and demanded cash from the register.”

He was last seen walking eastbound on Martha Street, the report states.

As police continue their investigation, anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or submit a tip online at omahacrimestoppers.org or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

OPD reminds the public that tips can be made anonymously.

