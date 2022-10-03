Omaha Parks employee pulled from water after golf cart falls into pond

(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Parks employee was pulled from the water after falling into a pond at Miller Park, police say.

According to Omaha Police, a golf cart went into a pond at Miller Park Monday afternoon when an Omaha Parks employee appeared to have a medical problem.

A witness pulled the employee from the pond and they were transported to UNMC.

This is a developing story, stay with 6 News for updates.

