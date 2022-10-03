Omaha 42nd Street bridge to close until late 2023

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha has announced just when the 42nd Street bridge will close, just south of Interstate 80.

The city says the 42nd Street bridge between the I-80 East exit ramp and D Street will close on the morning of Oct. 17.

It’s a well-traveled bridge, which has taken a beating over the years, which is why it will be replaced.

The city says it should reopen sometime in December 2023.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.