North Lincoln apartment fire displaces five people; causes $100,000 in damage

Lincoln Fire and Rescue said three people were taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation and minor burns, after their north Lincoln apartment caught fire.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue said three people were taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation and minor burns, after their north Lincoln apartment caught fire.

The fire was reported Monday at 10:17 a.m. at a small apartment complex near 44th Street and Cornhusker Highway.

According to officials, a child was playing with a lighter which started a piece of paper on fire. The mother and her two children were home at the time. The adult was transported to a local hospital to be treated for burns to her arm that occurred while she was attempting to put out the fire. One of the family’s two cats died in the fire.

LFR said one apartment was affected and a total of five people were displaced.

Total damage is estimated at $100,000.

