Nebraska trooper arrest Chicagoans after finding cocaine, pills in stop

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Two Chicagoans were arrested by Nebraska troopers after a traffic stop Saturday morning.

Jennilee Velez, 20, and Mia Williams, 20, were arrested for possession of controlled substances and possession with intent to deliver. Both were lodged in Seward County Jail according to the release.

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper pulled over a Mercedes Saturday morning after noticing the car driving on the shoulder of I-80 in Seward County. It’s reported the trooper had suspicions of criminal activity during the stop that was near mile marker 371.

The trooper discovered 17 lbs of cocaine and unknown pills during a car search. The release states the items were found hidden in the back of the car.

