Nebraska trooper arrest Chicagoans after finding cocaine, pills in stop

(PHOTO: Nebraska State Patrol)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Two Chicagoans were arrested by Nebraska troopers after a traffic stop Saturday morning.

Jennilee Velez, 20, and Mia Williams, 20, were arrested for possession of controlled substances and possession with intent to deliver. Both were lodged in Seward County Jail according to the release.

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper pulled over a Mercedes Saturday morning after noticing the car driving on the shoulder of I-80 in Seward County. It’s reported the trooper had suspicions of criminal activity during the stop that was near mile marker 371.

The trooper discovered 17 lbs of cocaine and unknown pills during a car search. The release states the items were found hidden in the back of the car.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people are dead after a crash overnight in Lincoln
6 dead after car hits tree in Lincoln
Six people are dead after a crash that Lincoln Police are calling one of the worst accidents in...
Neighbors, family react after east Lincoln crash kills 6
Lincoln Police Officers responded to a fatal crash near the 5600 Block of Randolph Street on...
Neighbors and family react after east Lincoln crash kills 6
A pick up truck plowed through a restaurant in Plattsmouth (Image: Cassgram)
Pickup truck plows through Plattsmouth restaurant
Large amounts of smoke seen coming from downtown Omaha
Large amount of smoke produced from downtown Omaha fire

Latest News

‘Overwhelming’: Fremont Shelter seeks community help after dozens of animals are left unclaimed
One more day of Summer warmth
Construction in Northwest Omaha and Bennington are booming
CHI Health responds to IT security incident