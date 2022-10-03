Huskers vs. Purdue to be night game in West Lafayette

Nebraska vs Purdue
Nebraska vs Purdue(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football team will battle Purdue under the lights on Oct. 15.

The Big Ten Conference and BTN announced on Monday that Nebraska’s game at Purdue will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT (7:30 p.m. local) at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

The game will be carried by BTN.

It will mark Nebraska’s third consecutive prime-time game following.

Nebraska is coming off a victory against Indiana this past weekend and is slated to take on Rutgers Friday night at 6 p.m. on the road.

