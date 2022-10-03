David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - One more day of Summer warmth

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Partly sunny skies and a strong southeast breeze brought us yet another summer-like afternoon around the metro. High temperatures climbed into the low 80s for much of the area, some spots in the 70s in western Iowa. Winds will remain a bit breezy through early evening with some gusts to around 20mph. Those winds will die down as we approach sunset. It should be a great evening to get out doors, with temperatures in the 80s through 6pm, sliding into the low 70s by 9pm.

Monday Evening's Forecast (WOWT)

Clouds will increase overnight as a storm system slowly spins its way across the high plains. That system will push a cold front our direction, but we stay on the warm side for Tuesday. Temperatures start off in the middle 50s, and despite clouds, we should warm back to around 80 by the afternoon. A stripe of showers over central Nebraska will inch our direction throughout the day, but will still be to our west through early afternoon. By evening, a few spotty showers will try to push into the metro, but coverage and intensity looks minimal. We may see enough rain to wet the ground, but it will not have much of an impact on our area. Temperatures will cool a little quicker in the evening as those showers approach.

Tuesday's Forecast (WOWT)

Wednesday will not be quite as warm, but afternoon temperatures will still be comfortable with highs in the middle 70s. Another push of cooler air arrives on Thursday, limiting our high to around 70. That cool air will really settle in Thursday night into Friday. Lows may dip into he upper 30s on Friday, but a strong breeze should prevent widespread frost. Friday looks chilly, highs only reach the 50s.

Temperatures this week (WOWT)

Friday night into Saturday we will likely see the coolest weather of the season so far. Lows fall into the low and mid 30s for the entire area along with clear skies and light winds. That will set the stage for potentially widespread frost, and possibly even a light freeze in a few spots. For that reason Saturday morning is a First Alert Day as we track the first frost of the season. While it is right on schedule, you will want to take steps to protect any sensitive plants that you want to keep around, and perhaps start thinking about frost and freeze proofing the house and yard.

Fall chill arrives Friday (WOWT)

