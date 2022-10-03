Construction in Northwest Omaha and Bennington are booming

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It seems like everywhere you look in Northwest Omaha and Bennington, something new is going up.

Your eyes aren’t deceiving you. City planners say construction in that part of town is taking off. From new houses and apartments to new commercial buildings, construction in Northwest Omaha and Bennington is booming.

David Fanslau, Director of City Planning for Omaha, said, “It’s part of our jurisdiction that’s really hot and developing quite a bit.”

Fanslau says the growth in Northwest Omaha is part of the city’s overall master plan. He said, “It’s intentional. Development happens where sewers can be located.”

For decades, Southwest Omaha grew steadily. Fanslau says developers are now focusing near the Fort Street area where more ground is available. He says apartments are in high demand. “We think it’s the economy. We think it’s the housing market,” Fanslau said.

Nicole Colwell of Bennington has mixed reactions. She said, “The fact that I’m living in what used to be, or what I remember as farmland, it’s absolutely nuts how fast it’s developing.”

However, she says traffic has become a problem. “156th and Fort, already that area is a hot mess. In the morning and the afternoon, I try to avoid it all costs, “she said.

Some would like to see more businesses in the area. Adam Frank of Omaha said, “There’s just not a lot a lot of places to get food and shop so it’s good.”

Fanslau says don’t worry; it’s all coming. “Where the houses are, where the people are, the businesses will follow. Road construction usually follows the development,” he said.

Fanslau anticipates that the demand for rentals will continue to grow, due to the high costs and interest rates of single-family homes.

