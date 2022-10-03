CHI Health responds to IT security incident

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - CHI Health is dealing with an IT security issue.

According to CHI Health, the organization’s parent company Common Spirit Health is managing what they called an IT security incident Monday.

CHI Health says the incident has impacted some of its facilities, and they have taken some IT systems offline as a precautionary step.

One IT system offline includes electronic health records.

“We take our responsibility to ensure the privacy of our patients and IT security very seriously,” a representative with CHI Health said.

CHI Health says it is working with existing protocols for system outages and is taking steps to minimize the effects of the outage.

