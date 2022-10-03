6 First Alert Weather Day: Widespread frost likely Saturday morning

By Rusty Lord
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The first widespread blast of colder air is set to roll in to end the week. While the coldest day will likely be Friday, the coldest night will be Friday night into Saturday morning. That cold air will lead to frost and is why I’ve made Saturday morning a First Alert Weather Day.

First Alert Day
First Alert Day(WOWT)

The cold blast will drop in from the north and likely impact a large portion of the area starting Friday. Highs in the upper 50s are likely Friday afternoon before plunging well into the 30s by Saturday morning.

Cold Air Drops South
Cold Air Drops South(WOWT)

I expect a morning low of 35 degrees in the metro Saturday morning but many places just outside the city will likely get colder. I’m also keeping an eye on Friday morning to see if that trends colder as well. We’ll likely have more clouds and strong wind to help us avoid frost that morning but it is worth watching. Keep an eye on the 10 Day Forecast for further updates

