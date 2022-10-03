6 First Alert Traffic: Ramp from Douglas Street to eastbound I-480 closed
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A major traffic route from Omaha to Council Bluffs will see some traffic disruptions over the next two weeks.
The on-ramp from Douglas Street to I-480 eastbound closed Monday morning and will remain blocked off for traffic until the evening hours of Oct. 14.
During that time, a good alternate route will be to get on I-480 at 14th Street, then continue east.
Traffic along I-480 will not be impacted by this closure.
