Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of Sept. 2022
Many September viewers came to 6 News for coverage of an amoeba infection, Scott Frost’s removal and a father who was accidentally hit by an arrow.
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories and most engaged social media posts for Sept. 2022.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. One killed in two-vehicle crash in Sarpy County
One person was killed in a crash in Sarpy County near Highway 50 and Capehart Road.
5. Sheriff publicly identifies body found on Highway
A body found on Highway 275 was identified as a La Vista man.
4. Scott Frost removed as head coach
Nebraska Athletics decided Scott Frost would no longer serve as the head coach of the Huskers Football Team.
3. Widow on loss after argument ends in gunfire
The wife of a man shot and killed said she was still processing the decision made by the Douglas County Attorney not to prosecute the 14-year-old accused in the shooting as an adult.
2. Amoeba infects Gretna woman’s eye
A woman in Nebraska says she has been battling a rare infection in her eye after she went to a lake.
1. Caught on camera: Dad shot with arrow
A bow-and-arrow accident left a man and his family in shock.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.