Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of Sept. 2022

Many September viewers came to 6 News for coverage of an amoeba infection, Scott Frost’s removal and a father who was accidentally hit by an arrow.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
By Jacob Comer
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories and most engaged social media posts for Sept. 2022.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. One killed in two-vehicle crash in Sarpy County

One person was killed in a crash in Sarpy County near Highway 50 and Capehart Road.

One person is dead from a crash in Sarpy County near Highway 50 and Capehart Road.

5. Sheriff publicly identifies body found on Highway

A body found on Highway 275 was identified as a La Vista man.

Officials have now identified the body found last week along Highway 275 near Fremont.

4. Scott Frost removed as head coach

Nebraska Athletics decided Scott Frost would no longer serve as the head coach of the Huskers Football Team.

Scott Frost has been fired as the head coach of the Nebraska Huskers

3. Widow on loss after argument ends in gunfire

The wife of a man shot and killed said she was still processing the decision made by the Douglas County Attorney not to prosecute the 14-year-old accused in the shooting as an adult.

We're hearing from the widow of a man shot to death during a Labor Day get-together.

2. Amoeba infects Gretna woman’s eye

A woman in Nebraska says she has been battling a rare infection in her eye after she went to a lake.

A woman in Nebraska says she has been battling a rare infection in her eye after she went o the lake. (Source: WOWT)

1. Caught on camera: Dad shot with arrow

A bow-and-arrow accident left a man and his family in shock.

A Nebraska family says a bow-and-arrow accident has left them in shock. (Source: WOWT)

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

Top stories of Aug. 2022
1. Amoeba infects Gretna woman’s eye
2. Scott Frost fired as head coach of Huskers
3. Victim identified in fatal Northwest Omaha wreck
4. Omaha Police identify victims found at Millard home
5. Body found on Highway 275 identified as 27-year-old La Vista man
6. City officials, staff members clear out homeless tents around Omaha shelter

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Student scores high, makes history

5. Father stands watch at daughters’ school

What he’s doing is perfectly legal. But Thurston County’s sheriff isn’t so sure, and the school district said it’s had a handful of complaints from parents. Details: https://on.wowt6.com/3BUIsgC

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Wednesday, September 28, 2022

4. Nick Cannon welcomes 10th child

3. Butter scented candles

Texas Roadhouse fans can order the cinnamon butter-inspired candle starting on Friday. Details: https://on.wowt6.com/3dyp6pD

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Thursday, September 22, 2022

2. Alcohol approved for basketball games

At its meeting Friday, the University of Nebraska Board of Regents also approved the start of the process for potential...

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Friday, September 30, 2022

1. Passengers get free ukuleles

Passengers on a flight from Long Beach, California, to Honolulu got a special surprise Wednesday. ✈️ Details: https://on.wowt6.com/3RdSO0F

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Friday, September 23, 2022
