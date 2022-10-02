Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of Sept. 2022

(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories and most engaged social media posts for Sept. 2022.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

One person was killed in a crash in Sarpy County near Highway 50 and Capehart Road.

A body found on Highway 275 was identified as a La Vista man.

Nebraska Athletics decided Scott Frost would no longer serve as the head coach of the Huskers Football Team.

The wife of a man shot and killed said she was still processing the decision made by the Douglas County Attorney not to prosecute the 14-year-old accused in the shooting as an adult.

A woman in Nebraska says she has been battling a rare infection in her eye after she went to a lake.

A bow-and-arrow accident left a man and his family in shock.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Student scores high, makes history

5. Father stands watch at daughters’ school

What he’s doing is perfectly legal. But Thurston County’s sheriff isn’t so sure, and the school district said it’s had a handful of complaints from parents. Details: https://on.wowt6.com/3BUIsgC Posted by 6 News WOWT on Wednesday, September 28, 2022

4. Nick Cannon welcomes 10th child

3. Butter scented candles

Texas Roadhouse fans can order the cinnamon butter-inspired candle starting on Friday. Details: https://on.wowt6.com/3dyp6pD Posted by 6 News WOWT on Thursday, September 22, 2022

2. Alcohol approved for basketball games

At its meeting Friday, the University of Nebraska Board of Regents also approved the start of the process for potential... Posted by 6 News WOWT on Friday, September 30, 2022

1. Passengers get free ukuleles

Passengers on a flight from Long Beach, California, to Honolulu got a special surprise Wednesday. ✈️ Details: https://on.wowt6.com/3RdSO0F Posted by 6 News WOWT on Friday, September 23, 2022

