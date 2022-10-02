Omaha Metro increases bus route frequency

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Metro is increasing the frequency of several bus routes.

According to Metro, starting Sunday, Oct. 2, riders will notice some big changes as the frequency of many bus routes is increased.

It’s part of the MetroNEXT plan, a long-term initiative to upgrade transit services.

“We are honoring our mission to connect people, places, and opportunities,” said Metro CEO Lauren Cencic. “As our riders’ travel patterns change, our staff is working to ensure our routes are adapting to the current needs of the community.”

Ten routes will begin to have increased service, trips or both starting Sunday.

Metro says these are some significant changes riders might notice:

Route 18: 20-minute daytime frequency on Sundays

Route 24: 15-minute daytime frequency on weekdays; 20-minute daytime frequency on Saturdays

Route 15: 15-minute rush hour frequency on weekdays between downtown Omaha and the Aksarben Transit Center

Route 3: 20-minute daytime frequency on weekdays

The complete list of changes affects routes for every day of the week. Routes have increased frequencies, old frequencies restored, or see entirely new services added.

A list of Metro route changes beginning Oct. 2, 2022. (Omaha Metro Transit)

