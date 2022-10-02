LIVE UPDATES: Huskers take on Indiana

Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph gives a fist bump to a fan while leading his team...
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph gives a fist bump to a fan while leading his team into Memorial Stadium before an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb.
By 6 Sports staff reports
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - In the first quarter Nebraska struck first with a 34 yard touchdown pass to Oliver Martin on the Huskers opening drive. That came a play after Casey Thompson found Trey Palmer for a 34 yard play. The Nebraska defense also started strong forcing the Hoosiers into back-to-back three and outs to start the game.

Indiana’s defense tied the game at seven in the second quarter, a Hoosiers defense recovered a Chubba Purdy fumble in the endzone.

