LIVE UPDATES: Huskers take on Indiana

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - In the first quarter Nebraska struck first with a 34 yard touchdown pass to Oliver Martin on the Huskers opening drive. That came a play after Casey Thompson found Trey Palmer for a 34 yard play. The Nebraska defense also started strong forcing the Hoosiers into back-to-back three and outs to start the game.

Indiana’s defense tied the game at seven in the second quarter, a Hoosiers defense recovered a Chubba Purdy fumble in the endzone.

